Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $309.08 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,592,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 446,803 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.54% of XPO Logistics worth $309,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $131.42.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,777,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

