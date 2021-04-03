Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $324.07 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Newmont worth $324,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $1,761,347. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

NEM stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

