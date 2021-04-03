Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $333.64 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.38% of The Kroger worth $333,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Kroger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 11.1% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $35.95 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,730 shares of company stock worth $2,708,071 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

