Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $358.33 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.62% of Equity Residential worth $358,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

