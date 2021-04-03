Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $371.19 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Netflix worth $371,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after buying an additional 166,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $539.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.51 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.35.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

