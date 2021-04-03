Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $397.56 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $397,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $177.41 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.02 and a 1-year high of $184.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

