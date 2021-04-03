Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $409.65 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 142,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.63% of D.R. Horton worth $409,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $91.05 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

