Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of CSX worth $401,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.26. 2,679,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,475. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

