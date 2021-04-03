Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,428,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of CSX worth $401,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CSX by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $97.26 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

