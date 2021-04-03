Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,682,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 66,983 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of American Express worth $324,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

American Express stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.53. American Express has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

