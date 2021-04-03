Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of TE Connectivity worth $306,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 49,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,678,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $4,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $130.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.63. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.