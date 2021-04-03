Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 17,173 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.90% of Quanta Services worth $289,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after buying an additional 144,002 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after buying an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,604,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $89.17 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

