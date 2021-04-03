Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 17,431 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of McDonald’s worth $359,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 15.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $377,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $17,506,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 943,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,018,000 after buying an additional 89,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

