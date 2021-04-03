Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,643 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of Capital One Financial worth $369,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after purchasing an additional 471,764 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

COF stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.