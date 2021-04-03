Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 62,412 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of United Parcel Service worth $436,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $171.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.35 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

