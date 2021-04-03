Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,734,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,242 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Applied Materials worth $322,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,123 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,377,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $291,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,798,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,158,000 after buying an additional 1,462,762 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.92.

AMAT opened at $141.52 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $142.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

