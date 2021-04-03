Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 128,461 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,926,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of Welltower worth $382,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after buying an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Welltower by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $73.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

