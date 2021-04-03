Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 79,786 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,853,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 79,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.15% of Corning worth $318,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 310,890 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 219.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.