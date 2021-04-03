Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 79,883 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,678,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.44% of International Paper worth $282,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

