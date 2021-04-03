Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 952,532 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,868,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952,532 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.82% of Element Solutions worth $299,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,175 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

NYSE ESI opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $21.02.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

