Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,868,641 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 128,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.89% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $334,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

