Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,568,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie downgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

