district0x One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.91 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, district0x has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. district0x has a market capitalization of $181.05 million and $18.91 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00052276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.81 or 0.00674522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00027707 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x (DNT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.