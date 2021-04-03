district0x Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.73 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. district0x has a market capitalization of $185.64 million and $41.73 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, district0x has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One district0x coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00679108 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00070870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028227 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.