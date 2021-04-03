DMarket Price Hits $1.81 on Major Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. DMarket has a market capitalization of $102.74 million and approximately $32.48 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00003045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMarket has traded up 76.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00052481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.35 or 0.00670421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00027876 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

