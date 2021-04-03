DMScript Hits Market Capitalization of $19.26 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $19.26 million and $5.25 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00075694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.83 or 0.00290805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.20 or 0.00796653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00090908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00028895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010386 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.