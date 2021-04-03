DMScript Price Up 45.1% This Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. DMScript has a total market cap of $16.32 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMScript has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00077193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00328472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.51 or 0.00782004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00091190 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016257 BTC.

DMScript Token Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.