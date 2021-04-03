Dock Price Reaches $0.16 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Dock has traded up 75.1% against the US dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $102.61 million and approximately $153.83 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00052466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.03 or 0.00675552 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00069867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00028129 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.