Doctors Coin (DRS) Hits Market Capitalization of $126.88 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $126.88 million and $371,507.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00052256 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

