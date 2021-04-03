Doctors Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $128.85 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $128.85 million and $397,623.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00052698 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

Doctors Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

