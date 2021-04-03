DogeCash (DOGEC) Reaches Market Cap of $888,327.63

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $888,327.63 and approximately $21.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00038195 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001472 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 14,554,812 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

