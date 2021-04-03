Donu 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Donu has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. Donu has a total market capitalization of $181,676.30 and approximately $3.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Donu

Donu (DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh

Buying and Selling Donu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

