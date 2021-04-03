Donut (DONUT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106,157.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Donut has a market cap of $1.83 million and $106,157.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Donut has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Donut token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00072654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00297462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.35 or 0.00749532 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00089112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00015449 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

