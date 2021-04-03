DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Hits $0.0017

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $203,537.14 and $12,820.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.64 or 0.00347497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000825 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002377 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

