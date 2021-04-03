DopeCoin Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $209,435.08 and $113.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.43 or 0.00360471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000830 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002378 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

