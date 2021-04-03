Dora Factory Price Up 108.6% Over Last Week (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 108.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.85 or 0.00088504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $78.65 million and approximately $142.61 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00073509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00295195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00089799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.60 or 0.00743499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00027280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015610 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,516,734 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.