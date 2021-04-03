Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,694 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Douglas Emmett worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.