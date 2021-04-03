Dovu (DOV) Market Cap Reaches $34.41 Million

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Dovu has a total market cap of $34.41 million and $240,674.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.54 or 0.00673051 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00069778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00027378 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

