DPRating (RATING) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One DPRating token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $53,033.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00052003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.20 or 0.00667095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00069245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00027934 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

RATING is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

