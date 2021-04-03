DragonVein Reaches Market Cap of $62.94 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $62.94 million and $8.25 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 79% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,579.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $576.80 or 0.00968111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.00 or 0.00397792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00059521 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002117 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.