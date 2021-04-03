DREP Price Reaches $2.62 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One DREP coin can now be bought for $2.62 or 0.00004500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DREP has traded 11,068.9% higher against the US dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $8.98 billion and approximately $57.79 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.70 or 0.00671572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027928 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

