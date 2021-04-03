DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,236,790 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.60% of DTE Energy worth $139,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Partners grew its stake in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DTE Energy by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,211,000 after acquiring an additional 352,858 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DTE opened at $133.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $86.25 and a 52-week high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

