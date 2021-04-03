DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $0.26

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $7,973.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021294 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00018542 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011322 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

