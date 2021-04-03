Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00075061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00296329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00091542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.00749833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00027836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00015531 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

