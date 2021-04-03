Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Trading Up 19.2% This Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00075061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00296329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00091542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.00749833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00027836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00015531 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

