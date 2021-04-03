DuckDaoDime Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.86 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be bought for approximately $100.26 or 0.00170266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $103.86 million and $2.48 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00074971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00299381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00091473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.73 or 0.00748487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00015380 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,932 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

