DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). DURECT also posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRRX shares. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of DURECT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 668,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,092. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $458.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DURECT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 151,642 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $5,486,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 60,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

