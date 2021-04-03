Dusk Network Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $144.74 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00053515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00679402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027821 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

