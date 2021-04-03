Dynamic Price Hits $1.89 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $28.95 million and approximately $44,547.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,957.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.69 or 0.03519288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.61 or 0.00344403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $538.49 or 0.00929118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.67 or 0.00441142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.00379334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00292021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00023748 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,352,454 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

