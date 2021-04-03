Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $152,635.34 and approximately $66,511.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamite has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,332 coins and its circulating supply is 370,495 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

